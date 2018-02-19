World’s softest helmet (2018 FO-5)

by

World's softest helmet (2018 FO-5)

This hat for my nephew — No.2 in the so-called February Hats Project — was a total delight to knit. It’s the 1898 Hat, which was the last of the six patterns for the Fringe Hatalong Series a couple of years ago and which I never got to knit! I’d done the first four of them along with everyone, and then got derailed on the final two by all the usual year-end obligations in my world. (There’s a summary and links to all 6 fantastic patterns here.) So I was excited to finally get to do it, and it was even more fun than I expected. The pattern was designed for seamen — you can read all about it here — with double-thick earflaps, and the way it’s constructed is just so clever and polished. It’s amazing to watch it come together.

The yarn is Woolfolk Far, my first time knitting with it, and it’s almost alarmingly soft. It’s ultra fine merino in a chainette construction, and after all the sheepy rustic woolly yarns I’ve been knitting with it, I almost couldn’t hold onto it. Do you know what I mean? It’s like trying to knit a puff of air after all that. I knit with worsted-weight yarns pretty much always, and have a really good feel for my gauge, but had to go up a needle size with this after my initial pass at the brim was coming out TINY. But once I got that sorted out and my fingers grew used to it, it was a joy to knit, and made the softest squishiest hat you’ve ever seen, which is kind of funny since it looks like helmet.

My only mod here was to make it shallower to fit the lad’s head. Halfway through the crown decrease rounds, I went down one needle size as well as omitting the work-even rounds from there on up, for a more rapid decrease overall. It’s 19″ around and 7″ tall, and hopefully I’ve nailed it.

I’ll definitely be knitting this again (and again).

World's softest helmet (2018 FO-5)

PREVIOUSLY in Projects: Ebony and ivory mitts

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

12 thoughts on “World’s softest helmet (2018 FO-5)

  1. I knit that hat as part of your hat along and loved the construction. It came out too small as I didn’t make adjustments but it is one I’d knit again and I don’t usually knit the same projects twice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  3. I made this hat for my husband and he loves it. It keeps his ears really warm, and he says it’s a really good hat to wear if you wear glasses, because there’s more clearance at the front. Because of its construction it’s also very easy to make it a little smaller or bigger.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. This looks so nice! Great color choice too. And I know just what you mean about knitting with Far. But once you get used to the hand it really is nice to work with. I enjoyed knitting this hat too, for all the same reasons. I keep meaning to knit one for the Seamen’s Church Institute, so this is good reminder!

    Like

    Reply

  8. I made this for my son. Love the warm headband. For a baby I also like to make the Purl Soho garter stitch helmet/hat for babies. . Short rows are so amazing .

    Like

    Reply

  9. That wool ! Damn you, I’ve just spent a fortnight (or thereabouts) wandering through their site … But I need to say that it is always a positive pleaasure to see your knitting, finished or un. I long to be able to produce knitting that faintly resembles yours; and meanwhile continue to look at the images you post with admiration.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s