Make Your Own Basics: The coat

I’ve gone back and forth about whether or not to top off (har har) the Make Your Own Basics series with an entry about coats, but for anyone with a goal of eventually having an all or mostly handmade wardrobe, eventually you do arrive at the coat question. And when my friend Jen at Grainline put out the coat pattern she’s been teasing the world with for so long, it pushed me over the edge — and might even be the one to get me to tackle a coat one day—
TOP: Yates Coat by Grainline Studio is a modern classic with notched lapel collar, hidden welt pockets and boxy shape
NEXT: Cascade Duffle Coat by Grainline Studio is a spot-on version of one of the most enduring and iconic of coat types
THIRD ROW LEFT: Oslo Coat by Tessuti is a lovely shawl-collared wrap coat
THIRD ROW RIGHT: Lisette/Butterick B6385 is a longer coat with waist shaping, vertical welt pockets and three collar variations that each give it a very different look
BOTTOM: Ellsworth Coat by Christine Haynes is an always-chic little double-breasted shape designed for jacket-weight fabrics such as canvas or denim, plus a lining
For a knitted option, I’m partial to the Polar Coat by Regina Moessmer, but be cautious about your yarn choice to keep it light enough to be wearable!
When choosing a pattern be very careful about the detail of the instructions, if you’ve never made a coat. The collar, sleeves and hem can be very difficult to get right. Its worth all the extra time needed in order to get the layers of interfacing right as yo’ll probably keep your coat for several years. Some of the clearest instructions are in the Vogue patterns (like this one https://voguepatterns.mccall.com/v9289)
Vogue 9289 has been around for years so there must be something quite good about it! Just wish the skirt weren’t so full. In wool this coat would weigh a lot. The pattern is on sale this morning at $5.99. Thanks for reminding me of this one.
One of my favorites is the Kelly Anorak by Closet Case Patterns. She did a tutorial for lining it – talked about lining sleeves that are a little slimmer with something that will allow your sleeve fabric on your shirt to slide through. Wow! Where was that when I bought a RTW that didn’t do that – sleeves are impossible to get through it! It’s the little things that make a big difference.
The Tessuti coat is great. Haven’t used one of their patterns however your versions of the Robbie pant have inspired me!
I’ve made one coat – an Issey Miyake pattern from Vogue. It’s huge and perfect for some of my more voluminous (or lumpy) outfits. There were some mistakes, and there’s no lining, but I do love it. I have the Built by Wendy coat pattern book at home and have thought about making one or two of the patterns. One of my issues is that I already have a lot of coats, many of them vintage, but I still think about making another one.
Merchant and Mills has a great coat pattern, The Strand. It’s such a simple design and gives inspiration for many interpretations. Jen gives step by step instructions and tutorials on her blog, Grainline Studio, for her Yates Coat, plus so much help on purchasing fabric, interfacing and all things good. Stonemountain and Daughter probably has the most exciting and luscious fabric and they will send samples. If I start gathering supplies now I eight have a coat for next Fall!!
An alternative to a coat would be a big ‘coatigan’, which are usually unlined. I quite like both the Seamwork ones, Oslo and Jill. I have visions of a Jill for myself in mustard yellow boiled wool, with welt pockets/
If anyone is looking for something in a different style, the Merchant and Mills ‘The Landgate’ coat pattern is amazing but it isn’t lined and it is a pullover your head type with a zip at the neck. But it would look very cool in waxed cotton!
I have purchased the pattern for Paulina Alice’s Hemisferic Coat – I can’t wait to make it for next fall!
Just love the simplicity of the Oslo coat by Tessuti; it’s on my list for this year of me-made in a cranberry red Wool crepe. Have previously knitted an Einstein Coat by Sally Melville (https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/einstein-coat). Just love mine – only did not think to add pockets which would have made it even greater!!!
