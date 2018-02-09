Mini Porter + Elsewhere

Happy Friday! First things first: There’s a fun little oddball in the webshop today, which we’re calling the Mini Porter — cutest thing ever. It’s a happy accident, basically — the lemonade we made from a batch of wrongly cut canvas that was intended for Porter Bins, so the quantity is inherently limited. Get one while they last! (Also new or back in stock of late: black Porter Bin; Plain & Simple, Woods and A.L.J.; Lykke Driftwood interchangeable short tips and crochet hooks both now available individually; Wool Soap!; and mini matte scissors in highly amusing sheep shape.)
And, a wee Elsewhere:
– “I love your look! Who’s the farmer?”
– How the Faroe Islands got their landscape onto Google Street View (hint: sheep!)*
– Love this interview with a bespoke jeans maker
– Gimme
– I’ll have this crocheted blanket, and the pup to go with
– and I want to make a bullet journal so I can have a page like this
Have an amazing weekend, and remember: Just a few more weeks till I start doling out Logalong prizes! See you on the hashtag? #fringeandfriendslogalong
*gravest apologies — I’ve lost track of which of you sent me this link!
.
PREVIOUSLY: Elsewhere
I think I’m a little bit in love with the jeans maker!
LikeLike
That makes sense to me!
LikeLike
You’re killing me here with these fabulous bags (well, my wallet anyway). Just ordered one of the minis. Could.Not.Resist. It will go nicely with the two Porter Bins and imnotevengoingtoadmittohowmany field bags I have. Thanks for creating such fabulous project bags! Love them!!
LikeLike
Thank you so much for the love and support!
LikeLike
I think I need the sheep scissors… Love that they’re made in Canada!
LikeLike
They’re pretty funny.
LikeLike