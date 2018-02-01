New Favorites: Plain and Simple

Here’s one of those cases where I get a peek at an upcoming book and love the patterns so much I instantly order a big stack of copies for the shop. So today we have Pam Allen’s latest, Plain and Simple, in store and it’s also the focus of my current favoriting. The book includes 9 sweaters (6 pullovers and 3 cardigans) plus a hat and a cowl-like object, and all of the sweaters are of the sort that you can imagine having in your closet for years, dressing them up and dressing them down, wearing them until they’re too tattered to leave the house in. (The subtitle is actually “11 knits to wear every day.”) And yet they also run the gamut from stockinette to colorwork to cables and textures, so it’s a knitting cornucopia. These are my very favorites:

TOP: Birch — a statement yoke sweater

MIDDLE LEFT: Chestnut — a simple allover-cable cardigan

MIDDLE RIGHT: Oak — a reverse-stockinette classic

BOTTOM: Willow — gansey-inspired beauty

You can see the whole pattern set at Ravelry and pick up a copy of the book at Fringe Supply Co.!

