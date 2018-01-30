Best of the Best of Pre-Fall 2018: Sacai’s mad genius





This is actually the only collection I’ve looked at so far from Pre-Fall 2018, but I’m declaring Sacai the Best of the Best, because what could possibly outdo it? The whole thing is a nutty textile-nerd dreamscape, wherein classic suiting fabrics and buffalo checks and Nordic sweaters have cross-bred into insane hybridized garments so imaginative I wonder what the design team was smoking. While I love the idea of 4 sweaters being smashed into a single garment, I don’t necessarily love or want all of the end results — as much as I admire the vision and creativity on display. But some of it I do want. Badly. Like, I love the floor-length cable-sweater/white-cotton dress (look #31 if the links are wiggy) so much I want to renew my vows just so I can call it my wedding dress. (Definitely with the orange boots.) And I’d love to have the zip-up lopi/suit coat mashup outfit (#32) for my getaway ensemble!

I have no idea where I could ever go in look #20, but I might be trying to figure it out for the rest of my days. I mean …

PREVIOUSLY: Best of Spring 2018

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave