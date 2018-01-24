Jumbo Basketweave Cowl (redux)

In December of 2011, when I’d known how to knit for 2 months, I published my first “pattern” here on the blog: a trio of superbulky cowls I called the Jumbo Stitch Cowls collection. “Trudging around [San Francisco],” I wrote at the time, “I like a really thick scarf or cowl that I can bury the lower half of my face in and not feel the cold wind at all, and that’s these in a nutshell.” I no longer live in SF, or suffer that brutal wind on a regular basis, but when the temperatures drop below freezing here in Nashville, and I’m headed outdoors, it’s this ol’ bombproof neckwarmer I still reach for. With having gotten a lot of comments from people over the years chastising me for not publishing them as separate patterns, this being my favorite of them, and there being some rookie dumbness in the original post (See: “Gauge isn’t terribly important here …”), I thought I’d republish this one with a few tweaks. When I went to update it, I realized not only was it unnecessarily long and wordy and lacking gauge and measurements, it’s been wrong this whole time! So here it is anew, below: the Jumbo Basketweave Cowl, on its own and fully corrected. I even took a new one-arm selfie in honor of the update! ;)

With winter storms all around us, if you find yourself in need of serious neck protection that you can also pull up over your chin or nose as needed, here’s a fun knit that can be whipped up during the course of a single movie.

(If you prefer a lighter, drapier, longer cowl for wearing loose or double-wrapping as needed, I also adapted this for the Double Basketweave Cowl a few years back, still an extremely popular pattern and also available in kit form in the shop.)

Happy basketweaving! And my sincerest apologies to anyone who might have tried to knit this from the flubbed original …

. . .

This pattern requires a multiple of six stitches for the K2/P4 repeat; modify according to that and your own gauge/dimensions as desired.

Materials:

1 skein Cascade Yarns Magnum or other superbulky yarn (approx 200 yards needed)

24″ circular needle in size to match pattern gauge (suggested size US15 / 10mm)

stitch marker

tapestry needle for weaving in ends

Measurements: (after blocking)

Gauge: 9 sts and 15 rounds = 4″ in basketweave pattern (1 “strip” of basket = 1.25″ tall)

Size: 21.5″ circumference, 8.75″ tall

DIRECTIONS

CO 48 stitches

Place marker and join for knitting in the round, making sure stitches are not twisted around needle.

Round 1: Knit

Rounds 2-5: [k2, p4] to end

Round 6: Knit

Rounds 7-10: p3, k2, [p4, k2] to last st, p1

Round 11: Knit

Repeat rounds 2-11 two more times (total of 6 “strips” of basketweave)

BO loosely and weave in ends

. . .

ABBREVIATIONS

CO = cast on

K = knit

P = purl

BO = bind off

Please favorite this pattern on Ravelry, if you’re so inclined.

.

PREVIOUSLY in Free Patterns: Sloper (Basic pattern for a sleeveless sweater)

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave