Deep Winter wardrobe: Outfits!

In my ongoing effort to better document how my carefully chosen and lovingly made garments are adding up to a wardrobe, I’ve been trying to take more outfit-of-the-day selfies, so I’m including a half-dozen recent ones here … even though a couple were taken before we really reached Deep Winter status. (I know — my ankles are showing!) In that last photo, I’m wearing all ready-to-wear clothes — a rarity for me these days. The boiled wool sweatshirt is from J.Crew several years ago, when I still bought the occasional unknown-origins item; the vest is the sleeveless Clyde Jacket I mentioned Tuesday having gotten at Elizabeth Suzann’s most recent sample sale; and the jeans are my two-year-old J.Crew made-in-LA ones. The denim vest in the fourth photo is also J.Crew, from years ago. In the first photo, the tunic is handmade but not by me. The rest of these clothes are all knitted or sewn by me. In three out of the six photos, I made everything I’m wearing. That is still astonishing to me every time it happens, even though it’s taken me several years of progressive wardrobe building to be able to say that.
As far as how I’m putting things together this winter, I’m in uniform mode: pick a pullover or cardigan, a top to go under it, and a pair of wide-legs or jeans. Always with the same pair of black boots. (There are some of the November pre-winter outfits that still apply, if you just swap out the flats for boots.) So, for my first hand of Closet Rummy this round, I assembled some combos for these two pullovers:
Then, just to see what happened, I kept the exact same set of tops/pants and just dropped two different pullovers down the line on top of them. Totally works:
Here are the two remaining storebought pullovers in the lineup. The big grey turtleneck is a no-brainer: Just add pants.
With these cardigan outfits, you can allllmost take any combo and just swap out the cardigan for any of the other cardigans and it still works. So these 10 outfits are really closer to 40:
And now I know what I’m wearing for the next 60+ days! Thanks for always indulging me in this little parlor game.
For details on all of the garments pictured here, see my Winter closet inventory.
PREVIOUSLY in Wardrobe Planning: Deep Winter closet inventory
What about neck coverings? Do you wear scarves or cowls? There are so many wonderful knitting choices out there, many of which would suit your style, I think. I’m living in my Fibonacci Neckerchief because even indoors I can’t feel warm at this time of the year without something around my neck.
I agree with Elizabeth…something around the neck would add both warmth and flair. Though I know you are not much of a scarf/cowl/shawl knitter! The Fibonacci Neckerchief would be very versatile.
Generally my grey Churchmouse scarf, seen in the inventory. I wear my flannel shirt(s) and my denim vest with the collar up and the top button buttoned — my favorite look and cozy factor. And there are the two turtlenecks — sleeve and sleeveless. But I’m missing my shawl-collar Bellows (knitting the replacement at top speed) and really want another turtleneck. When it’s this cold, I’m the same as you — have to have a warm neck.
Same here! I can’t be warm unless my neck and ankles are covered, even indoors.
I have to say, the wall behind you in your photos is quite compelling. It looks like some drywall is missing, but what are we seeing? Sorry for not focusing on the clothes (which are beautiful and look fantastic on you), but I am really curious about the wall. I might do something like it in my house.
Fringe HQ is in an funky old converted factory building — and the “conversion” is very wacky and inconsistent. This is one of several beams left exposed, but this particular one isn’t quite flush with the sheetrock around it, while others protrude, etc. I love the paint leftovers on it.
So chic! Perfect mix of neutrals and color.
