Postcard from Florida

So you know I had this idea that I was going to somehow finish all the finishing on my Cline sweater either before or en route to Florida last week, then maybe knit half of whole ‘nother sweater while I was away — while also somehow wrapping up my log cabin swatch and plan? That didn’t happen. Once I got the first sleeve seamed on, it was clear I still needed to knit another 6 inches or so per sleeve (more on that later), in addition to the doubled neckband, the tubular bind-offs on the cuffs, and all that seaming. But more than anything, I didn’t want to feel pressured — to hear my omnipresent internal nag asking me what I had to show for myself at the end of each day. Of my vacation. I played a lot of Onitama with my sister and husband; cooked, made cheese and swam with my niece; walked the dog; filmed dolphins mating by the sea wall; watched the sun rise and set. I did finish the log cabin swatch. And the neckband and first sleeve. And the last bit of the second sleeve on the drive home. So my New Year’s Day — a “feels like -5°” stay-inside kind of day — was spent largely sitting in silence, enjoying the rhythm of my tapestry needle gliding in and out of this exceptional wool.
• Cline pattern by Julie Hoover in Junegrass Batch One from Fancy Tiger Crafts (no longer available, see Batch Two) | all Cline posts
• Porter Bin from Fringe Supply Co.
PREVIOUSLY in Cline sweater: Queue Check December 2017
I love the way the neckline on your Cline looks. Is there something you did different from the pattern that makes it look smaller?
I just picked up fewer stitches to bring it in a little bit.
Love seeing bare feet on a warm deck-ahhh….
I do want to try knitting sleeves flat. I read and re-read your post but I need to “see” it in my head or find a video for the start.
https://fringeassociation.com/2016/03/16/how-to-knit-top-down-sleeves-flat/
I think it’ll make sense if you do it! These sleeves were knitted flat and seamed on, but I started from provisional cast-on so I could finish them downwards at the end to get the length I want.
Looks like pure bliss!!
“I didn’t want to feel pressured — to hear my omnipresent internal nag asking me what I had to show for myself at the end of each day. Of my vacation.”
It can be so hard to just relax for relaxation’s sake. Good for you.
I was in Florida too, and it was hard to come home to St. Paul (though I love it here). I am forever and ever a fan of seamless knitting in the round, but vive la difference as the French would say!
I am eagerly waiting for some crochet log cabin instructions. I have both of the original MDK books and have done my share of knit log cabin stuff. The Moderne is highly recommended as a gift for a special baby.
It’s important, I think, that knitting not become a chore. I no longer do magazine submissions because the pressure of deadlines sucks all the joy out of making things.
And I’m sorry but although I enjoy reading about the log cabin thing, I can’t get turned on by it as a project, so I’ll be spending 2018 designing and making a wardrobe of knits to go with my 100 Acts of Sewing wardrobe. To each her own, I guess. Happy New Year.
