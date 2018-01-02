Postcard from Florida

So you know I had this idea that I was going to somehow finish all the finishing on my Cline sweater either before or en route to Florida last week, then maybe knit half of whole ‘nother sweater while I was away — while also somehow wrapping up my log cabin swatch and plan? That didn’t happen. Once I got the first sleeve seamed on, it was clear I still needed to knit another 6 inches or so per sleeve (more on that later), in addition to the doubled neckband, the tubular bind-offs on the cuffs, and all that seaming. But more than anything, I didn’t want to feel pressured — to hear my omnipresent internal nag asking me what I had to show for myself at the end of each day. Of my vacation. I played a lot of Onitama with my sister and husband; cooked, made cheese and swam with my niece; walked the dog; filmed dolphins mating by the sea wall; watched the sun rise and set. I did finish the log cabin swatch. And the neckband and first sleeve. And the last bit of the second sleeve on the drive home. So my New Year’s Day — a “feels like -5°” stay-inside kind of day — was spent largely sitting in silence, enjoying the rhythm of my tapestry needle gliding in and out of this exceptional wool.

Cline pattern by Julie Hoover in Junegrass Batch One from Fancy Tiger Crafts (no longer available, see Batch Two) | all Cline posts
PREVIOUSLY in Cline sweater: Queue Check December 2017

    • I think it’ll make sense if you do it! These sleeves were knitted flat and seamed on, but I started from provisional cast-on so I could finish them downwards at the end to get the length I want.

  4. “I didn’t want to feel pressured — to hear my omnipresent internal nag asking me what I had to show for myself at the end of each day. Of my vacation.”

    It can be so hard to just relax for relaxation’s sake. Good for you.

  5. I was in Florida too, and it was hard to come home to St. Paul (though I love it here). I am forever and ever a fan of seamless knitting in the round, but vive la difference as the French would say!

    I am eagerly waiting for some crochet log cabin instructions. I have both of the original MDK books and have done my share of knit log cabin stuff. The Moderne is highly recommended as a gift for a special baby.

  6. It’s important, I think, that knitting not become a chore. I no longer do magazine submissions because the pressure of deadlines sucks all the joy out of making things.
    And I’m sorry but although I enjoy reading about the log cabin thing, I can’t get turned on by it as a project, so I’ll be spending 2018 designing and making a wardrobe of knits to go with my 100 Acts of Sewing wardrobe. To each her own, I guess. Happy New Year.

