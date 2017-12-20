Favorite New Favorites of 2017

Every December, I go back through the year’s New Favorites posts to see what patterns I had highlighted along the way and which of them I don’t want to lose track of as we head into another year of endless knitting temptations. The best of the best are always the ones I didn’t need reminded of because they’ve never stopped tapping a finger on my brain — I’ve gone back to them repeatedly, thought about yarns and colors and usefulness. This narrowed-down list leaves out so many beautiful and worthwhile patterns (scroll through the whole series to see) but these are ones I can most imagine having on my needles at some point. And by the way, I still want to make every single thing in last year’s list.

TEMPTATION OF THE YEAR

I’m reluctant to call Michele Wang’s simple-but-perfect Charles Pullover (above) the “Best” pattern of the year necessarily, but it’s the one I absolutely cannot get out of my brain, and definitely my very Favorite New Favorite. We’re into the time of year where I want to have on a big cozy turtleneck every single day, and my only one is 15 years old and looking it. So there’s an excellent chance this one will go from Fave to Made. (As seen in Mildly mannish cables)

SWEATERS

top: Massaman by Elizabeth Smith (as seen in Massaman set)

middle left: Galloway* by Jared Flood (as seen in From BT fall/holiday)

middle right: Anker’s Sweater by PetiteKnit (as seen in Banded ribs)

bottom left: Vodka on the Rocks by Thea Colman (as seen in Vodka on the Rocks)

bottom right: Whelk by Martin Storey (as seen in Whelk)

WEARABLE BLANKET

Veronika* by Shannon Cook (as seen in Veronika)

SCARVES

top: Binary by Michele Wang (as seen in Texture by the yard)

bottom left: Facade by Shellie Anderson (as seen in Texture by the yard)

bottom right: Baedecker by Marina Skua (as seen in Baedecker)

HATS

top left: Bulletproof Aran Hat by Chuck Wright (as seen in Aran-style hats)

top right: Voe Hat by Gudrun Johnston (as seen in From BT fall/holiday)

middle left: Huck* by Norah Gaughan (as seen in Huck)

middle right: Miguel Hat by Rosa Pomar (as seen in Holiday hat mania)

bottom left: The Adrian by Armenuhi Khachatryan (as seen in Adrian)

bottom right: Tincture by Andrea Mowry (as seen in Someday vs Right Away: Mosaic knitting)

SOCKS AND SLIPPERS

Flaps by Cindy Pilon (as seen in Quickies! aka last-minute gifts)

Hansdatter Slippers* by Kristin Drysdale (as seen in Colorwork slippers)

Hot Chocolate Socks by Irina Dmitrieva (as seen in House socks)

Seamed Socks by Purl Soho (free pattern; as seen in House socks)

I feel like 2018 could be the year I finally knit my first scarf! How about you — what were your favorite patterns of the year?

*Asterisked patterns have been sent to me by the designer or publisher in the interim. I do not request that from anyone, but do feel compelled to note it.

