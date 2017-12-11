2017 FO 18 : Wool muscle tee

by

Finished : Wool muscle tee

This is the winterized version of my favorite little sleeveless tee: Fancy Tiger’s Adventure Tank View B rendered in the scraps of wool knit I used for my modified Hemlock pullover, themselves already a remnant I bought from Elizabeth Suzann a couple years ago. So it cost me about a dollar, and while it comprises an hour or less of total sewing work, it hilariously took me seven months from start to finish! I cut it out in May; sewed the front and back together sometime over the summer; hemmed it, attached the neckband and jacked up my serger attaching the first armhole band a week ago. So yesterday, on a quiet sunny morning, I took on the unnecessarily daunting task of learning how to rethread the serger and get it working again so I could finally get that last band attached and top-stitched.

I absolutely love how this little tee looks in this cushy grey wool, and it would be quite valuable as an underlayer for my cardigans this winter. What remains to be seen is whether my neck will tolerate it; it is a little bit scratchy. I’m thinking I’ll give it a good soak in a lanolin-soap bath, like I would for any handknit, and cross my fingers — because it’s so very good.

Pattern: Adventure Tank (View B, muscle tee) from Fancy Tiger Crafts
Fabric: unknown grey wool knit remnant

Finished : Wool muscle tee

PREVIOUSLY in FOs: Vanilla cardigan

34 thoughts on “2017 FO 18 : Wool muscle tee

    • I have done that for years with wool knits and there is no reason not to try it with wool fabric. It smooths the cuticle of the wool, and if that is the cause of the scratchiness, it sometimes helps. I pretty much wash everything n my washing machine, including woven wool clothing, using the wool cycle, and it is always better for it. (High water level, only a few items so as to reduce friction, cold water, regular organic detergent but with the amount reduced by half; I have never ruined anything yet).

      It would be a shame not to be able to wear such a useful piece of clothing!

      Like

      Reply

    • This is the thing I’ve come to realize: We all think other people’s stuff looks perfect, because we can see every little flaw in our own. (Such as the wonky top-stitching at the front neck on this, and did I stretch one arm band more than the other, or is it just looking that way in the light/photo?) It’s just close enough!

      Like

      Reply

    • I’ve been pondering some sort of facing, but it would need to be along the backside of the band — it’s only right around my neck, upper chest and collarbone that I have any issues. So the neckband itself is the most treacherous part of this one.

      Like

      Reply

    • With this and the striped one before it (and the pullover linked in the post), I do sew them entirely on the serger. The hem is the only thing sewn on the regular machine, and the topstitching. I have only used a twin needle once and found it unnecessarily fiddly. With the seam allowances already serged, I find a row of top-stitching (to nail them in place) is sufficient.

      Like

      Reply

  11. It’s always very inspiring to see how you make the most of the few patterns you own. In the spirit of Slow Fashion October, I’ve come to realize that I actually do not need a lot of patterns to make a whole wardrobe, and it has been a sort of “revelation” to me.
    Also, about scratching, you could cover your serger seam at the neckline with a ribbon.

    Like

    Reply

  14. Here’s a thought, if you do find it itchy, what if you appliqued a strip of flannel or cotton fabric around the neck opening? I’ve seen that done an it can be quite nice. Congrats on the finish!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s