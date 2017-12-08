It’s always a joy, at any time of the year, to see people raising money and making donations to good causes, especially those that are near and dear to me/us as knitters and sewers. As you may know, for the past two years I’ve donated a percentage of Fringe’s revenue each quarter to Heifer International in the form of their Knitters Baskets — a set of fiber animals given to families in developing countries and communities, from which they derive fiber and milk, income and sustenance, and they also pass along the first female offspring of each animal to another family in their community. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving and, collectively, we’ve given dozens of these “baskets” at this point, and will continue to do so. Every time you shop at Fringe Supply Co., you’re contributing to that, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward in this way — so thank you forever and always for that. Today I want to pass along a couple of other excellent options for giving the gift of support, and I encourage you to make a direct donation to Heifer, as well: Fibershed Carbon Farm Fund and Knitters for Doctors. I’m sure you all have a hundred other suggestions of great initiatives under way, so please share them below!

And with that, here’s Elsewhere—

– The history of the cardigan sweater, from the battlefield to the Chanel workroom to Kurt Cobain

– Are you knitting for peace?

– Another FAFKAL sweater has become a pattern! the South Bay Sweater

– Dream outfit (thx, Clare!)

– Brilliant idea for getting some practice and/or making use of your swatches (photo above right)

– Everything about this

– Lovely piece about how Amirisu came to be

– My ideal Christmas wreath

– This yoke sweater. No this one.

– Definitely trying Kathy’s Insta slipper pattern (photo above left)

– Yes or no?

There's something very exciting happening in the near future, which shop newsletter subscribers got the heads-up about, and I'll post an update here later. [UPDATE: It's Jen Hewett Field Bag day! Details and release schedule here.] And there's a fun little something happening over on Instagram as well: follow @fringesupplyco and check out #mydreamfringemix for more on that. And of all the tiny exciting things in the world, bonsai scissors are back in stock!

Have an amazing weekend, everyone!

