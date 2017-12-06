New Favorites: Mildly mannish cables

New Favorites: Menswear-inspired cable sweater patterns

Michele Wang has been teasing the internet with the her latest collection lately, and yesterday it materialized as the newest edition of Interweave’s Wool Studio. The whole thing is menswear-inspired (and male-monikered) and draped in cables so you know I’m into it. I do like the little hat, Morgan; the cabling on the Benedict Pullover is remarkably beautiful; and it would be hard not to love the Frederick Cardigan. But the two that really give me the wants are—

ABOVE: Charles Pullover is a big dream of a turtleneck with a gorgeous cable panel running each sleeve (knitted in my beloved Arranmore no less, and this is making me take a second look at that color)

BELOW: James Cardigan is a lovely slouchfest with an irresistible cable motif, dreamy in a nice tweedy grey (that appears to be Arranmore by another name?)

I already downloaded the whole set and am currently fantasizing about a James-Bellows mashup, which I would like to knit on my couch while wearing the turtleneck.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Aran-style hats

13 thoughts on “New Favorites: Mildly mannish cables

  1. haha, i suspected this would be the subject of today’s post! glad to see the sweaters have claimed your heart as they’ve claimed mine, i’ll be casting on a james ASAP

  2. The Charles Pullover is *everything*. Michele is amazing at cables but the lines that she creates even with cable-less patterns are amazing !!!!

  4. I’ve used that Jo Sharp yarn before. It really holds up without pilling. I love all tweeds. the Charles Pullover in that grape color is beautiful. I better learn to knit faster.

  7. A few years ago I made her Rowe pattern. It took about 10 months to complete, but I’ve never loved a project more in the more than 60 years I’ve been knitting. Exquisite patterns, perfectly written directions.
    Now, I can’t wait to knit these patterns!

  10. Such a great collection!!!!!! It’s a Benedict for me …. in the midnight yak …. my biggest yarn crush of the moment. I’m so inspired! This may call for a KAL ….

  11. Fabulous collection indeed. I’m with you about that Charles pullover; it had me from the get-go. I can totally see myself constantly alternating between nestling into the collar and petting my arms to stroke those cables… Sigh.

  12. I can see a James in my future. The first sweater I knit was Michelle’s Bedford – even as a novice I found her instructions very easy to follow and I got a really great result ( which is one of the few early attempts that hasn’t been frogged!). So I’m a big fan of Michelle Wang.

  13. I love the charles pullover, I’m just not sure how such bulky sweater would look on me. My sweaters are all fitted and in fingering or lace weight yarn.

