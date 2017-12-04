Poor photos of me in a dreamy Cline sweater

Since I posted here and on Instagram last week about trying on and casting on the Cline sweater, I’ve had a lot of people asking about the fit. Anytime I get to try on a sample of something, I snap quick photos in order to be able to reference them later if I’m ever actually knitting it. (Now where did the sleeves hit me? Did I like the length? The neck? …) I did the same here and, as usual, they were meant only for me and my camera roll, not for public consumption. I regret not having gotten better photos, but I get why everyone is wondering about this, so here they are for all the world to see! Tweaked as well as they could be. But certainly enough that you can see how it fit me and my big shoulders.
This is the sample size (gorgeous in this mushroom-colored Rimu), 47.25″, and my bust is about 34.5″ — so it’s roughly 13″ of positive ease. You can see the difference in how my shoulders fill it out, versus the original model with slightly narrower shoulders or darling petite Jaime, who also tried it on that day and just finished hers in the same size. So what’s oversized and adorably funky on Jaime looks like a more traditional fit on me.
This one was knitted by Christine, a professional sample knitter, who goes as @a2kiwi on Instagram and a2kiwi on Ravelry. I’m so grateful to her for letting me try it on — thank you, Christine! You can see her project page for it here, and all of her knits here. She’s incredible.
I was generally worried about the fit of this one – I typically swoon over Julie Hoover designs, so I should have realized that she, of course, knows what she is doing lol. I can see how this would work for me. Thanks so much for sharing these pics!
I could instantly tell that yarn has possum in it, the halo it creates is so distinct! Before people get upset, in New Zealand, possums are not what we think of in America. They were brought over a few centuries (i think?) ago, and because of New Zealand’s delicate wildlife balance (no native mammals, only birds), possums are wrecking their ecosystem! So they found a way to use the possum fur to make yarn, and its ridiculously warm and awesome. Totally suggest knitting with it if you are curious.
That fabric was so cozy — I really didn’t want to take this off.
Looks terrific on you! Have wanted to make it since it’s release, but my torso is just the opposite of yours–narrow shoulders, slightly wider hips. Have some lovely Knightsbridge in my stash, so… Thanks for sharing the photos.
It’s worth noting that it’s on the short side — hits around the top of the hip bone. I normally made things wider at the hips (since I’m wider at the hips than the bust) but this one stops short of needing that, for me.
“…with deep raglan shaping (rather than the typical side-to-side approach)…” In the Ravelry details page on Cline, she says the above about the pattern. Could anyone explain this for me? Thx!
I think it means that instead of a more gradual shoulder line, like in a typical raglan (think of the style line of a baseball tee), it is very severe, like a traditional sleeve. You can see in the photo above that the shoulder line is very straight. But these are still raglan, not set-in sleeves. Does that make sense?
p.s. I’m trying to understand raglan sleeves and the range of options within that format/construction/design better.
Definitely looks better on you than it does on me, and I have broad shoulders and long arms, but I think the difference is the yarn. What you don’t see in this photo is the depth of the armscyes….super deep, almost poncho-like….and in my yarn (Lark) they became a bit of a stiff distraction. A little drape in the yarn probably makes the difference. Julie knows yarn, which is why her sweater club is a brilliant idea. But that is another story….
I’ve held off casting on Cline bec as use I’m concerned about how de r p the sleeves are. How easily will this fit under a coat without a lot of bunching or together under the arms? Living in Minnesota, this is a big concern.
I really want to try that one on for myself. I’m a bit on the curvier and short side and I fear it will just look all kinds of wrong. Also, is it odd I want to be a professional knitter too? LOL
That looks *great* on you, and wow it does look different than the modeled photos. But clearly whatever is making the difference is subtle… fascinating! Still haven’t seen one that I felt looked good on someone with my body type (among other things, short-torsoed… I wonder how much torso length helps this sweater not swallow the wearer whole?), but not every sweater is for everyone.
And — putting photos that weren’t meant for public consumption up on the internet shows remarkable dedication to your readers. Of course I think you look perfectly lovely, but that’s not the point if these were outside your own comfort zone as far as public sharing. Thank you!
Ah! Good grief Karen your shoulders are dreamy and fill out the sweater perfectly. I love it on you so much! Definitely think it would be helpful to try on a Cline before deciding to cast on.
Oh, gosh, Cline is perfect on you! *Sigh* I love this pullover, but it is NOT compatible with my body type.
I made a hat with that yarn, so I know how great it feels. I might have been tempted to make a fast getaway in that sweater!
Looks better on you than the mannequin! I’ve held off on it because I just wasn’t sure, but you look like a contemporary Audrey Hepburn in it: SOLD! Thanks for sharing those photos!
Would you be willing to share your shoulder width for those of us who won’t have a sample to try on? I like the fit with your broader shoulders.
