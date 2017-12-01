You know that thing where you decide to knit a buttonband on an airplane and wind up with no buttonholes? Here’s how it happened:
As you can see, I’ve put a picked-up garter-stitch band on this gem I’ve been knitting. As I was sitting on the flight to Rhinebeck, chatting away with Meg, I sort of unthinkingly knitted my favorite buttonhole — of the slot-shaped, bind-off/cast-on variety — losing track, for the moment, of the fact that that only works on a vertical band (such as my Anna Vest). Running up and down, in knitted fabric, a slot buttonhole like that would just pull right open. I realized it as soon as I’d done it, promptly ripped out those rows, and then puzzled for a minute over what to do. I don’t mind a yarnover buttonhole (in all its minute variations) in a case where it’s sort of lost in the fabric. You can barely see them in my black cardigan, for instance, but they disappoint me a little bit in my camel cardigan, where they’re more evident. That YO hole just doesn’t look as tidy as I’d like, and I knew on light-colored fabric like this, and at this gauge, I would not be happy seeing them. So what’s an impatient knitter on an airplane to do? Leave them out, of course. Knit on, and figure it out later.
You know I love to try new stuff, and I had the thought that it would be fun to try machine-sewn buttonholes, which would give me exactly the neat and tidy slots I want for it. Alas, only after knitting a swatch to test the idea did I realize the fabric is much too thick to even fit under the buttonhole foot of my machine in the first place! Curses. So I guess the new thing I get to try is EZ’s afterthought buttonhole. (At least I already have a swatch to practice on!)
All of this got me thinking about buttonholes in their endless (never quite satisfying to me) variety! Which brings me to my Q for You: What is your favorite buttonhole method(s), and why? I look forward to your responses!
I’ve been dying to try the thing Kate Davies perfected- no button hole at all, just sewing snaps on the back of buttons instead (check her Deco cardi for the look).
Great idea! I always seem to get limp buttonbands=limp holes=floppy buttons=sloppy finish to an otherwise well knit cardigan
Renee from ELK was showing a cardigan with snaps on in her last YouTube and I really liked the idea. I’m currently knitting Heathered by Melissa Schaschwary and wondering about using them to prevent gaping.
My favorite buttonhole is the mock cable. I don’t know if it has an official name, but it goes like this:
right side – lift third stitch on the left needle over the first two. Then k, yo, k those two stitches. wrong side, purl. right side, knit. wrong side, purl. Then repeat the sequence.
It ends up looking like a decorative cable up the button band, with a nice reinforced buttonhole in each twist of the cable.
I had never heard about that afterthought buttonhole, that’s fun and ads an interesting detail.
I usually work a one row buttonhole, following Ysolda’s tutorial : http://blog.ysolda.com/ysolda-blog/2014/3/20/technique-thursday-one-row-buttonholes
It’s sturdy and discrete. I’ve never done it in a garter-stitch band, but I believe it would buried between two purl rows, so quite invisible.
I have been knitting for over half a century, and I have yet to have found the perfect buttonhole. I am looking forward to these responses. I usually buy my buttons early in the game, generally i buy more than one set of buttons because I’m kind of a button slut. The choice of buttonhole is then dependent not only on the style of the sweater, the weight of the knitted fabric, and the button itself. I may swatch half a dozen styles of buttonholes before I decide what I want, and I may never be fully happy. I don’t like the Kate Davies choice: the clear plastic snap, but I have used bronze snaps with darker colored sweaters and been happy with the outcome.
Back in my youth, the style of the day had a grosgrain ribbon sewed to the right side of the fabric, and the machine buttonhole was made through that: knitted fabric and ribbon together. I used my moms old straight sew Singer which had a buttonhole attachment: a big clunky thing that used cams, replacing the presser foot. It clamped down on the fabric and moved the fabric back and forth (no zig-zag in the 50s). It made absolutely perfect buttonholes in sweaters because the fabric was never given any opportunity to stretch. If you could find such a thing in a thrift shop, it would be worth buying just for the buttonholer.
To this day, I am never totally satisfied with buttonholes on a sewing machine. I grew up with my mom’s Necchi machine that also has cams and that buttonhole was always nice! That machine is the only thing my mom has that my sister and may fight over who gets!
Buttonholes are my nemesis! I have used EZ’s one row buttonhole (I’ve forgotten which book it’s in, maybe Knitter’s Almanac?). My last cardigan I had lovely friend-made buttons that were fairly large and irregularly shaped. After much buttonhole swatching I ended up using snaps, which worked fine but has its own set of drawbacks. I like the idea of the mini cable buttonholes above. But I think my next cardigan I’d like to try a crochet buttonband. I feel like crochet would give a firmer edge to the holes.
I love the Tulip Buttonhole, it’s neat, strong, and I actually enjoy working it. I also quite like i-cord loop buttonholes especially on finer knits, and it’s an afterthought application too, so good for indecision or if you want to block before deciding on buttonhole placement and quantity.
Good luck with the afterthought buttonholes! It actually look very nice. Luckily your buttonband is knitted on, and you’re not going to be snipping into the main fabric.
I don’t love buttonholes. But I did a sweater that the pattern called for a yarn over button hole, and the way she disguised it was quite clever. I was knitting a garter band, as yours is. Then for one whole row completely around the whole thing, it called for a yarn over, knit two together every two inches! What this did was give you a huge amount of options for placing the buttons, and when you stitched a button on over a hole, it closed up the hole on that side and perfectly lined it up with the opposing hole. It looked neat and like part of the design. I have used it several times on other sweaters.
I have loved the button holes on my Bellows cardigan. They have not stretched out. I just followed the pattern directions.
Thank you for asking this Karen! I have been avoiding buttonholes but know I won’t do that forever! I’m not surprised you couldn’t get it under the buttonholed – I’ve had issues with thick wool when I made a coat. If it had fit, the other issue would be bulk sticking up at the wrong spot and tricking the buttonholed to thinking it’s time to change directions making ugly, uneven buttonholes (ask me how I know!). I always learn so much from your blog!
I have not tried this yet but it looked polished. Anna Ziboorg’s Perfect Button holes on her blog Whistling Girl Knits.
I had no idea Anna Ziboorg had a blog!
THESE ARE MY HOLY GRAIL OF BUTTONHOLES. It looks like a lot of steps at first but it’s pretty simple once you’re doing it. And the resulting buttonholes are absolutely flawless. Which is satisfying, because there are a lot of mediocre buttonholes in our world. (The one caveat is that they’re worked on a vertical, folded stockinette button band.)
Interweave sells a video for $5 or $6 that shows how to knit this. It involves a facing and is lovely but is it bulky for most knits?
Whistling Girl Knits is Sarah Pope.
To date, this is my favorite buttonhole (link below) . It necessitates a crochet button band, which I realize might not be for everyone, or even right for every project, but it was a game changer for me. If you hate flimsy buttonbands and/or buttonholes that gape, I recommend you give it a try.
https://www.ravelry.com/projects/NapaGal/shore-cardigan
P.S. That there is a beautiful, classic, wear everywhere-and-anytime cardi! Well done, Karen.
I’m trying (and failing) to wrap my brain around why your favorite buttonhole wouldn’t work in a perpendicular button band like this, but then I haven’t actually knit that many button bands before either. I’d be curious to hear more if you’re willing to elaborate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here!!!
I have so enjoyed reading these comments! I must admit that I also hate knitting buttonholes. I’ve copied and saved my favorite responses here and now can’t wait to knit a cardi requiring buttons and their holes! Thank you, Karen.
While I’ve never tried it on the vertical garter band, it’s gives a very stable, sturdy and tidy result, my go-to buttonhole is Montse Stanley’s fool-proof, one-row method, as outlined in her Knitter’s Handbook: https://www.amazon.ca/Knitters-Handbook-Comprehensive-Principles-Handknitting/dp/0762102489
PS, your cardi is looking simply gorgeous!! <3
Sounds like you know you want buttons, but just looking at your gorgeous sweater I thought about how I pretty much never button up cardigan buttons. This could look great as a sort of kimono front with no button holes too. :) Like this one at First Rite: https://firstriteclothing.com/collections/sweaters/products/sweater-coat
Honestly I have never had an issue doing the slot buttonholes on the perpendicular button bands.
Great topic! I am at the very same place on a cardigan I’m working on (figuring-out which buttonhole to use), and I came across an afterthought buttonhole that I had never seen before. You need to have live, not-yet-bound-off stitches on your needle, but if you don’t mind pulling out your bind-off row, it could work. Tamsin’s Emergency Ladder Buttonhole: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnEF6-kKnGk. I haven’t tried this yet, and don’t know how it would look on garter st, but it might be another option.
Great subject with lots of answers and ideas and I want to try them all to really and truly find the perfect buttonhole. I’m intrigued with the idea that salpal1 said about the yo k2tog every 2 inches all the way round…that sounds actually quite brilliant and gives a bit of a design element to the button band. I’m heading into a button band soon on my Blaer cardi…hmmm…which one of the many should I do…
I think the type of buttonhole depends on the circumstance. Your basic yarn over buttonhole has its uses in baby sweaters and big chunky seed stitch as in Audrey’s Coat. The next step up is a a tidier version of the yarn over buttonhole and is described at http://chezlizzie.blogspot.ca/2012/07/of-buttons-and-buttonholes.html. I used it in the narrow garter stitch band in the Buttonbox Waiscoat (Knitty, Spring, 2013). For a very tailored absolutely perfect buttonhole in stocking stitch, I don’t think you can beat the one laid out by Ysolda in “Little Red in the Big City”. Then there are all those non-buttonhole closures like I-cord buttonholes and crochet loops (as in Brookline, Twist Collective, Spring 2012). Their advantage is that you don’t have to decide on their placement until the very end. I guess my answer is that there is no one solution. It’s all about context.
