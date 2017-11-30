Idea Log: Cocoon cardigan

In addition to everything I talked about yesterday, there’s one more idea rolling around in my head that won’t let go. I have this wool coat I got at Elizabeth Suzann’s sample sale a couple years ago (no longer available; you can see it on me here), and it’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever owned. It just slides right on over everything, with its cocoon shape and dolman sleeves. So cozy and easy, and makes you look fabulous no matter what you throw it over. I actually wore it all summer at Fringe HQ (before we got control of our climate, finally!) and I find myself wanting a sweater version to snuggle up in through the winter. I even already have a swatch! What I’m envisioning is sort of in between the ES coat and something like Cirilia Rose’s Gezell Coat — less long and maybe slightly less voluminous than my coat, but with the stand-up collar and dolman sleeves. And pockets. But of course I still also want the sweater that swatch was originally envisioned as. Actually, I want about four sweaters with that yarn, but I think this idea might ultimately be the winner.
I haven’t searched for patterns, but it wouldn’t be hard to make up. If you happen to know of a similar pattern, though, let me know!
That old coat of yours is so perfect for indoor/outdoor wear. I can see how Cocoon appeals. The coat I’m wearing more or less continuously right now is my own Audrey’s Coat, but being made of Lopi, it’s not something you would want to wear next to your skin. Plus, it’s probably too warm for your climate (but perfect for mine). Curiously, as a designer, I’ve noticed that it’s very difficult to convince knitters to make oversized garments in a large enough size. I recently took two sizes of Audrey’s Coat to a retreat to demonstrate the difference size can make in how a garment hangs, and it was an eye opener for a lot of knitters reluctant to make something many inches larger than their bust size.
Ki Mono?
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/ki-mono
Right now, Cranberry Gose is in my Ravelry Fsvorites (I don’t know how to get it over here, but its easy to find). It is a pullover, but it would be a simple matter to divide the fronts.
What about using the pattern Birch from your Artisan book that is stocked in Fringe?
Perhaps you can lay the coat out, measure it, tweak it, add or subtract, swatch and knit!!
That’s what I was thinking . . . seems there was a Vogue Knitting article long ago that discussed converting sewing patterns to knitted ones.
Interweave Knits, Winter 2017 has a textured ruana that you might like. It’s not the blanket-poncho thing I’ve seen in the past, but has dolman sleeves and overlapping fronts with 10+ inches of ease.
I often wonder if it would be good to design a garment and sew a muslin in ponte, or some other knit fabric, then design a knit pattern from it. This might be done with your coat. OR, you might find a good sewing pattern to start with. Someday, I might really try this. But only when I get caught up a bit better with all of the stuff in my queue.
236-70 langyarns novena
I was going to suggest the same pattern. I’ve had that one in my favorites for a while. Also that yarn color is gorgeous, it’s a perfect warm neutral.
Damn, I love that color!
That colour is virtually identical to the colour I achieved with my tea dyeing experiment a couple of years ago (in the tutorial section of my blog). I used good ol’ Red Rose. How odd to be corresponding with you here!
Type in “Coccoon Cardigan” in ravelry patterns and many option come up.
Oops!-Cocoon
How do you knit a stand up collar??
I’ve been coveting Lauren Manoogian’s long shawl cardigan all season. It seems like a lot of others were, too, as it’s sold out at a lot of places!
https://www.thedreslyn.com/long-shawl-cardigan.html
Oh I like that shape!!!
Julie Hoover’s new Olson pattern for Purl Soho might work if you were able to adapt the collar…
That is a NICE silhouette! Just added Gezell and Ki Mono both to my Ravelry queue, so I don’t forget about them. Also, Julie Hoover’s Chaleur could be modified from pullover to cardigan and end up with a similar look. It’s got the stand-up collar and a lush overall texture.
Jared Flood’s Inversion Cardigan is definitely a cocoon. I made on for my mother a while back. It can be worn two ways, but I only like the ribbed part that creates a shawl collar at the neck. The schematic is something to behold, and study – an envelope really. The ribbed parts are done at a very dense gauge and hold the volume to task structurally. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/inversion-cardigan/people
