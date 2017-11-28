New Favorites: Aran-style hats

That beautiful aran yarn and what I said about it yesterday, combined with the sea of stockinette sweater knitting I have in my immediate future, has me yearning to cast on some serious fisherman-style mixed cables, and I’m trying to bait myself into fantasizing about hats instead of sweaters. A nice juicy small-scale project to keep my knitting life lively without being another sweater on the needles, in other words. So I went back through my years of favorited hats on Ravelry and picked out a few longstanding temptations:

TOP: Bulletproof Aran by Chuck Wright

MIDDLE: Bray Cap by Jared Flood

BOTTOM: Traveling Cable Hat by Purl Soho

