That beautiful aran yarn and what I said about it yesterday, combined with the sea of stockinette sweater knitting I have in my immediate future, has me yearning to cast on some serious fisherman-style mixed cables, and I’m trying to bait myself into fantasizing about hats instead of sweaters. A nice juicy small-scale project to keep my knitting life lively without being another sweater on the needles, in other words. So I went back through my years of favorited hats on Ravelry and picked out a few longstanding temptations:

TOP: Bulletproof Aran by Chuck Wright

MIDDLE: Bray Cap by Jared Flood

BOTTOM: Traveling Cable Hat by Purl Soho

14 thoughts on “New Favorites: Aran-style hats

  1. Great hats. You can always do what I do (following EZ’s advice) and use your aran hat as a swatch for an in-the-round sweater design. Granted, if you decide to use it as a swatch you’ll probably want to cut it open so it will lie flat for measuring purposes, keeping in mind that the final width can vary hugely depending on how aggressively you block it. But you know that already!
    P.S. Just signed up for your class at Squam.

    • That’s actually what Rachel was knitting that morning with her yarn. And it was all over Rhinebeck. I do love it, but it also reminded me of Bray when I first saw it, which has been on my list for quite awhile. Your hat looks GORGEOUS in the blue Harrisville.

      • They are similar, and I almost knit Bray instead (it’s been in the favorites for a long time too), but the not-quite-honeycomb cable on Brackett is what won me over (instead of the smaller horseshoe-like one on Bray). Funny enough, several people have swapped out the xo honeycombish cable for one that looks like the second cable on the Bray cap when making Brackett, when you browse the Rav projects. It makes them even more similar!

  5. The Bray Cap is one of my favorites to knit and to gift! The little bit of lace mixed with the cables makes it a more wearable cap for mild Texas winters.

  6. All of them look so tempting right now…but I must be good & knuckle down to get my Xmas knitting out of the way first + 1/2 finished sweater for my younger daughter….I like the look of the Purl Soho one in particular AND the yarn I have in mind is waiting patiently in my stash.

