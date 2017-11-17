Happiness and cheer: The new Fringe goods are here!

In ten days it will officially be five years since I launched Fringe Supply Co. as a tiny online pop-up shop, and in all this time I have never been so excited about where things stand or what I’ve gotten to unveil for you. My goal has always been to curate a small and steadfast collection of goods that will make your knitting life (and mine!) as simultaneously beautiful, efficient and organized as it can be. Today it becomes a little more of all of that with the addition of two jaw-droppingly great new Field Bags — waxed canvas in camo and black-watch plaid — and three diverse new tool pouch options — a leather envelope, a canvas zip pouch, and a waxed-canvas roll-up — developed in conjunction with Winter Session in Denver, whose work I’ve long admired. I am over the moon about each of these pieces and hope you will be, too. But what they bring to the overall mix is so much more than I can describe in words.

Thanksfully, once or twice a year I get together with my beloved photographer-friend Kathy Cadigan and get to express what Fringe is in photos, and this year’s are my favorites yet. As you can see from the glimpses here and in the full Winter 2017 Lookbook, the collection has gelled into the most beautifully coordinated and interchangeable array of bags, pouches and tools for bringing organization, durability and style into your world.

For all of the details and a deeper look, see the Lookbook — or hop straight over to Fringe Supply Co. to check it all out directly. And we also have the gorgeous new Mason-Dixon Field Guide in store today, Sequences.

The new plaid and camo Field Bags and the leather envelope pouch are also available today at these fine stores around the globe.

Happy weekend to you, and happy start of the holiday season — may it be filled with happiness and cheer!

Photos by Kathy Cadigan © Fringe Supply Co.

