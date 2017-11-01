New Favorites: Colorwork slippers

I’m still dreaming about house socks and slippers without actually casting any on, while facing the cold hard fact that my slippers all bit the dust last winter and I really do need to remedy the situation. I’m also at that familiar annual juncture where I’m concerned I might make it to January without having knitted any colorwork at all this year! Dianna Walla’s Hearth Slippers are still a temptation (especially after this pic she posted of her own the other day) but I’m also smitten with these two:

TOP: Burnett Slippers by Whitney Hayward are a knockout and extra cozy at that length

BOTTOM: Hansdatter Slippers by Kristin Drysdale — I’m a sucker for that Selbu Rose motif, they’re a quicker knit, and I already own the Rauma yarn

Both are super cute on the bottoms, too, but I clearly need to add leather reinforcement to mine.

