NEW! — Knitting Necessities tote

You may know my dear friend DG Strong (“amazingdg“) as the freakishly efficient Fringe Supply Co. shipping manager, as an amazing writer, or as a two-time Best of Show ribbon-winning knitter, but you probably don’t know about his alarmingly hilarious, sadly dormant blog The Psychopedia, just one of many gems he’s left scattered around the universe. I asked him awhile back if he would do the next Fringe tote, in the spirit of those drawings, and this is what he brought back to me — an amusing riff on the contents of a knitter’s tote bag. And happily you can get his Knitting Necessities tote bag right now in our webshop and at yarn stores all over!

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone! See you back here next week—

