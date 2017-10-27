NEW! — Knitting Necessities tote

by

NEW! the Knitting Necessities tote from Fringe Supply Co.

You may know my dear friend DG Strong (“amazingdg“) as the freakishly efficient Fringe Supply Co. shipping manager, as an amazing writer, or as a two-time Best of Show ribbon-winning knitter, but you probably don’t know about his alarmingly hilarious, sadly dormant blog The Psychopedia, just one of many gems he’s left scattered around the universe. I asked him awhile back if he would do the next Fringe tote, in the spirit of those drawings, and this is what he brought back to me — an amusing riff on the contents of a knitter’s tote bag. And happily you can get his Knitting Necessities tote bag right now in our webshop and at yarn stores all over!

Have a fantastic weekend, everyone! See you back here next week—

NEW! the Knitting Necessities tote from Fringe Supply Co.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

3 thoughts on “NEW! — Knitting Necessities tote

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s