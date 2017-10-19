New Favorites: (Holiday) hat mania!

I’ve been favoriting hat patterns like crazy at Ravelry lately, and have printed out no less than three — Huck, Lancet and No. 1 below — as my just-in-case alternate travel project for later this week. (How will I pick one?!) Since I know a lot of you are gearing up (or already in the midst of) holiday knitting, I thought this would be a good chance to update the ever-popular Holiday hat knitting cheat sheet, this time organized by what kind of knitting you’re in the mood for. Note that most of them are unisex, and a couple include kids’ sizes—
1.) Simple knits and purls: Anker’s Hat by PetiteKnit (See also: the sweater version)
2.) A little colorwork: Luzerne Hat by Whitney Hayward
3.) A lot of colorwork: Miguel Hat by Rosa Pomar
4.) A little cabling: Parallelogram Hat by Angela Hahn
5.) A bit more cabling: Kagome Beanie by Veera Välimäki
6.) Teeny-tiny cables: Sumburgh Hat by Jen Arnall-Culliford
7.) Whole big bunch o’ cables: Brackett by Whitney Hayward
8.) Stockinette plus: Top-down Ear Flap Hat by Purl Soho (free pattern)
9.) Little bonnets: Animal Bonnet by Jenny Gordy
10.) Big bonnet: Diana Hat by Martha Wissing
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Ol’ softies
Having finished 2 sweaters, thanks largely to Summer of Basics, thank you for that! I’m now wanting a small project like a hat, I love Huck and will probably get it but, will you ever put your pattern for the Debutant Hat up for sale? It’s really pretty and looks like an interesting knit!
Thanks for keeping us motivated and challenged!
LikeLike
Karen–Love the idea of using hats as travel projects. Hope to see you at Rhinebeck. Happy knitting, Heidi Cohen
LikeLike
I love knitting hats, especially for gifts. They’re great for using those really nice single skeins and can usually be finished in a weekend. I hope it isn’t too tacky to do this, but I just published a hat pattern yesterday that can be knit in several different yarn weights. It’s free until Sunday night.
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/glade-hat
LikeLike
I love knitting hats, especially for gifts. They’re great for using those really nice single skeins and can usually be finished in a weekend. I hope it isn’t too tacky to do this, but I just published a hat pattern yesterday that can be knit in several different yarn weights. It’s free until Sunday night.
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/glade-hat
LikeLike
Okay, well it’s tacky that I made the same comment twice! Sorry about that!
LikeLike