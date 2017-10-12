New Favorites: Ol’ softies

I’m not sure what’s gotten into me — maybe it’s part of my fall fantasizing, or maybe it’s because I think the whole world needs a warm hug — but I’m having a moment of lust over fuzzy-soft, allover-texture sweaters:
TOP: Kogle by Julie Hoover is a worsted-weight sweater covered in small-scale mock cables
BOTTOM: Marylin by Martin Storey is from a 2013 Rowan publication and would take some work to track down (nevermind knit!) but I’m so smitten with those fine-gauge hazy cables
Lovely. And a big warm hug from me! (((xoxo)))
Oh Rowan, how wonderful you are: perhaps I shall procure a tiara and put on some gorgeous pre-Raphaelite makeup the next time I wear my favorite fuzzy sweater.
Hahaha exactly! A tinfoil crown and some cherry chapstick will work too, right?
Haha, yes! I can get behind that.
These two are beautiful. I’m especially drawn to Julie Hoover’s Kogle – oh, be still my Heart!
Angora Haze is available on Amazon for 29.95. Just one copy.
There is a similar design by Calvin Klein in the book Vogue Knitting Designer Knits; Fitted Cable Sweater. Wish I knew how to insert a picture in these comments….
You can get the Marilyn pattern for 7.99 on the Little Knits website.
