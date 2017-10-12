New Favorites: Ol’ softies

by

New Favorites: Softies

I’m not sure what’s gotten into me — maybe it’s part of my fall fantasizing, or maybe it’s because I think the whole world needs a warm hug — but I’m having a moment of lust over fuzzy-soft, allover-texture sweaters:

TOP: Kogle by Julie Hoover is a worsted-weight sweater covered in small-scale mock cables

BOTTOM: Marylin by Martin Storey is from a 2013 Rowan publication and would take some work to track down (nevermind knit!) but I’m so smitten with those fine-gauge hazy cables

  5. There is a similar design by Calvin Klein in the book Vogue Knitting Designer Knits; Fitted Cable Sweater. Wish I knew how to insert a picture in these comments….

