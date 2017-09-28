New Favorites: from the Grannies collection

I had a little chat with myself the other day — after seeing a photo of my friend Kathy wearing a gorgeous crocheted scarf (in Iceland) — about just how long it’s been since I’ve picked up a crochet hook, despite how often my right hand sends me a “let’s do this (loopity loop gesture)” hand signal. Then I got a look at Rove Handmade’s new Grannies collection: four not very dissimilar cardigan/shrugs. Invoking “granny” always gets eyes rolling, but here it’s clearly a reference to the good ol’ Granny Square, which here has taken on these simple but beautifully executed garment shapes. My favorites are the super simple kimono shape, Hexa (top), and the Duo Two-Way Shrug (bottom), which somehow seems to lay nicely both directions — unlike all the knitted versions of the same concept which generally seem to me like they don’t quite fit right either direction. And the silhouettes are so clean it’s easy to see that they’d be just as wonderful in traditional granny multi-colors as they are in the beautiful neutrals of the samples, or anything in between. Maybe this is the excuse I’ve been looking for to take home some hooks.
I would recommend the Rabbithole Cardigan, a free crocheted shruglike cardigan on Ravelry. It was easily customizable for fit.The pattern photo shows a striped version but I made a solid one. I won’t give you a link to mine as it was made for my mother, who at 96 is somewhat smaller than I, but it was a fun make using the granny stitch. I don’t like the way the crocheted version of ribbing hangs and the rabbithole doesn’t use it.
I have not seriously picked up a crochet hook since (gasp!) 1970!!! I remember well the granny square vest I made and wore forever, but I’ve always enjoyed knitting more than crochet. I came across this: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/lost-in-time a few weeks ago and it made me think that it might be fun to once again pick up a hook. I do love the two pieces you’ve shown, and as you say, they look great in a neutral color. I’d never have thought of that! I’ve been lusting after your wooden hooks, and bet one would feel great in my hand…….sigh.
As a grandma, I kind of take issue with “invoking granny always gets eyes rolling”. Makes me think that first, some ageism might be afoot; and second, you younguns have an outdated and inaccurate perspective on current “grannies”. We might be a little more hip than you realize both in what we wear and what we knit. In fact Instagram will show just how creative and current many knit wear designers and women of a certain age can be.
Oh just the opposite! Your point is my point. There’s a “not your grandma’s [knitting/crochet]” meme that gets trotted out every ten minutes for the past decade or more that’s both lazy and insulting. So what I meant to say was that’s not what’s intended by the title of this collection, as far as I can tell.
Also, I’m pushing 50, so not sure I qualify as young’un. ;)
Bitstitchuals have twice the fun. ;) Also, I can attest, your crochet hooks are fantastic. You really should give in to your urge to crochet, Karen. :)
This cardigan is in my queue: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/reina-cardigan
Whoa, that whole collection is inspiring to those of us who’ve let our crochet hook collection languish at the bottom of the needle bin. Sadly, though it also causes a piercing pang of guilt in the heart of those of us who have a 90% complete Babette blanket that has inexplicably been occupying a spot on the WIP shelf for more years than one wishes to count… However, by my calculations, my crochet guilt will likely be assuaged if you get your Grannie on. ;-)
Nice take on crochet garments. Love the retro vibe.
Even if you prefer knitting, crochet is an indispensable skill to have, to use on it’s own, or to use within a knitted garment. I just made a crochet buttonband for my latest project (Shore Cardigan) and it is a game-changer. http://www.ravelry.com/projects/NapaGal/shore-cardigan
I highly recommend Hexa. I test crocheted and the pattern is so fun and intuitive with a perfect fit. Just brilliant.
