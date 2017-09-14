New Favorites: Huck

As you likely know, the Brooklyn Tweed Fall ’17 collection hit the airwaves yesterday, and there are several nice garments in there that could make their way into my queue someday. But the standout — the design that made me leap out of my chair a little — is Norah Gaughan’s hat pattern, Huck. I’ve been missing that raspberry/blackberry/trinity stitch from my fisherman sweater and planning to knit a funny little hat pattern from the same 1967 booklet (which partially inspired my teaching pattern, Debutant) that uses the same stitch. But Norah has hit this one well out of the park. The way the cables nestle into the raspberries is flat-out stunning, and looks like it would be so fun to knit … that I already printed the pattern!* I look at so many hat patterns every week of my life, and this one was such a jolt of originality. I was about to say now I can’t decide between this one and the vintage one, but they’re hats! No need to choose.
*I feel compelled to note here, by way of a little PSA, that if you’re printing this (or any) pattern, please only print the pages you need! This one is hilariously 11 pages long, but you actually only need a few of them.
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Massaman set
Norah knows what she’s doing with cables, doesn’t she? Her stag head cable sweater in the second Making magazine night be the cleverest cabling I’ve ever seen.
LikeLike
Yeah, it’s astonishing.
LikeLike
As always, gorgeous. Will you sell this cable and raspberry stitch pattern? I would love to knit this.
LikeLike
It’s not mine, but if you click the link in the post it will take you to the Ravelry listing for the pattern, where it can be purchased. Or you can buy it directly from Brooklyn Tweed.
LikeLike
For me, the outstanding design in the collection is Galloway. Jared Flood’s own designs always hit the mark.
LikeLike
Yep, one of my favorites for sure.
LikeLike
I love Brooklyn Tweed, but their pattern layouts are crazy. So. Many. Pages.
LikeLike
Oh man, I love this but the Wallace wrap/scarf immediately gave me tingly feelings, it looks so comfy!
LikeLike
Love that hat–along with several other pieces in this collection!
LikeLike
Oh, yes, oh wow, did I ever go nuts on this latest Look Book. Be still my heart!
PS… their patterns layouts ARE crazy – I’m with grace. I feel a huge sense of accomplishment if I can even figure out how to cast on. ;)
LikeLike
I can’t wait to start Julie hoover’s black turtleneck
LikeLike
Hi Karen,
I really appreciate your PSA because BT can rethink their pattern presentation–maybe lose the wide margins and small print to use fewer pages. Most of us print out the patterns to work on. Perhaps you or others in the business can send them a note about that so that we can all conserve what we can.
Best,
Jennifer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point! They are based in Portland, OR and people are pretty paper saving out here. At work they ask you not to print in color and only what you need.
LikeLike
That hat is the perfect partner to your sweater.
I was disappointed with BT lookbook. Not enough for the simple folk this time. I have some worsted Lakes Fiber yarn and need just the right pattern. But looking is half the fun!
LikeLike
Now that’s a project you can really sink your teeth into”
LikeLike
Ohhh, there are quite a few patterns I sighed over, and c’mon, Equis? How awesome is that pattern? I wish I could quit my job and just knit.
LikeLike
Ugh, me too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a beautiful collection. I think my fave is Julie Hoover’s little Sommers hat. The shape of it is spare and unique. Not quite a beret, almost like a toque. Love at first sight, for me. And the colorwork in Jared’s cardi is just perfection. Not enough hands or time….sigh…..
LikeLike
Yes, that cardigan was another sigh-worthy pattern for me
LikeLike