New Favorites: Huck

by

New Favorites: Huck

As you likely know, the Brooklyn Tweed Fall ’17 collection hit the airwaves yesterday, and there are several nice garments in there that could make their way into my queue someday. But the standout — the design that made me leap out of my chair a little — is Norah Gaughan’s hat pattern, Huck. I’ve been missing that raspberry/blackberry/trinity stitch from my fisherman sweater and planning to knit a funny little hat pattern from the same 1967 booklet (which partially inspired my teaching pattern, Debutant) that uses the same stitch. But Norah has hit this one well out of the park. The way the cables nestle into the raspberries is flat-out stunning, and looks like it would be so fun to knit … that I already printed the pattern!* I look at so many hat patterns every week of my life, and this one was such a jolt of originality. I was about to say now I can’t decide between this one and the vintage one, but they’re hats! No need to choose.

*I feel compelled to note here, by way of a little PSA, that if you’re printing this (or any) pattern, please only print the pages you need! This one is hilariously 11 pages long, but you actually only need a few of them.

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Massaman set

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

19 thoughts on “New Favorites: Huck

  1. Norah knows what she’s doing with cables, doesn’t she? Her stag head cable sweater in the second Making magazine night be the cleverest cabling I’ve ever seen.

    Like

    Reply

  7. Oh, yes, oh wow, did I ever go nuts on this latest Look Book. Be still my heart!
    PS… their patterns layouts ARE crazy – I’m with grace. I feel a huge sense of accomplishment if I can even figure out how to cast on. ;)

    Like

    Reply

  9. Hi Karen,

    I really appreciate your PSA because BT can rethink their pattern presentation–maybe lose the wide margins and small print to use fewer pages. Most of us print out the patterns to work on. Perhaps you or others in the business can send them a note about that so that we can all conserve what we can.

    Best,
    Jennifer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Good point! They are based in Portland, OR and people are pretty paper saving out here. At work they ask you not to print in color and only what you need.

      Like

      Reply

  10. That hat is the perfect partner to your sweater.
    I was disappointed with BT lookbook. Not enough for the simple folk this time. I have some worsted Lakes Fiber yarn and need just the right pattern. But looking is half the fun!

    Like

    Reply

  13. It is a beautiful collection. I think my fave is Julie Hoover’s little Sommers hat. The shape of it is spare and unique. Not quite a beret, almost like a toque. Love at first sight, for me. And the colorwork in Jared’s cardi is just perfection. Not enough hands or time….sigh…..

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s